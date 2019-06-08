Daughter of Indonesia garbage collector juggles studies while helping parents

An Indonesian scavenger carries items salvaged from a garbage dump in Denpasar on April 22, 2017.
PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The daughter of a garbage collector at Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java, has received fund assistance from the Indonesian Islamic Fraternity Association (HPPI) in Moscow, Russia to continue her studies.

Nur Safitri, a second-year student at Jayabaya University's School of Psychology in East Jakarta, could not hold back her tears when she received the assistance during the sidelines of Indonesia Festival held in Russia's capital on Monday.

"It's a big world after all," she told journalists as quoted by Antara news agency.

Philanthropist Sylvia Jenkins, who took Nur to Moscow to attend the festival, said she was inspired by Nur's commitment in juggling her studies with making a living from collecting garbage in Bantar Gebang.

"She still continues pursuing higher education while helping her mother to collect [garbage] in her free time," Jenkins said.

She went on to say she expected Nur's achievements to inspire other youngsters at Bantar Gebang to realise that the world outside their houses was big and that there were many opportunities for them to change their lives for the better.

Jenkins said she wanted more young people to join a youth community - in which young people were engaged in learning and creative activities- which Nur had pioneered at Bantar Gebang. The community now has only eight members.

"Nur is a pioneer. She's so creative, diligent and is willing to pursue her studies so we do our best to support her," Jenkins said, adding that Nur wished to name the community the "Bantar Gebang Young Creative" community.

More about

jakarta RUSSIA Philanthropy
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out at Pulau Ubin&#039;s fish farm accommodation
Fire breaks out at Pulau Ubin's fish farm accommodation
FairPrice&#039;s new VivoCity outlet defines &#039;Xtra&#039; - with a farm, reverse beer tap, and in-house dining
FairPrice's new VivoCity outlet defines 'Xtra' - with a farm, reverse beer tap, and in-house dining
Home-grown talent chasing the WWE dream
Home-grown talent chasing the WWE dream
Huge fish from Amazon found dead in Sabah lake
Huge fish from Amazon found dead in Sabah lake
Man found guilty of molesting Scoot stewardess on board flight to Singapore
Man found guilty of molesting Scoot stewardess on board flight to Singapore
US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified
US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified
Andy Hui left out of photos with Sammi Cheng and other celebrities
Andy Hui left out of photos with Sammi Cheng and other celebrities
EXO&#039;s Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel&#039;s romance?
EXO's Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel's romance?
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
US driver who hurt Singaporean in hit-and-run escapes jail
US driver who hurt Singaporean in hit-and-run escapes jail
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car

LIFESTYLE

Free Koi pop pop tea latte from Aug 5, $5.40 Burger King rendang and laksa burger &amp; more deals this week
Free Koi pop pop tea latte from Aug 5, $5.40 Burger King rendang and laksa burger & more deals this week
How a village pond became a quirky tourist attraction in Indonesia in the social media age
How a village pond became a quirky tourist attraction in Indonesia in the social media age
5 reasons to get married during Hungry Ghost Festival
5 reasons to get married during Hungry Ghost Festival
How to preserve breast milk during a blackout
How to preserve breast milk during a blackout

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Buckle Up: Bobby Tonelli spills the beans on growing up in Las Vegas
Buckle Up: Bobby Tonelli spills the beans on growing up in Las Vegas
Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui spotted holding hands on trip to England
Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui spotted holding hands on trip to England
Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Nie Yuan reunite for another drama, fans threaten boycott
Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Nie Yuan reunite for another drama, fans threaten boycott
&#039;Lonely&#039; husband matches with own wife on Tinder
'Lonely' husband matches with own wife on Tinder

SERVICES