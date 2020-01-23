Daylight robbery: Bangkok bank heist nets unknown amount

A Bangkok Bank branch in the capital's Thung Khru district was robbed on Wednesday afternoon (January 22), the lone perpetrator wielding a pistol snatched from a security guard.

Thung Khru police got the call at about 2pm and were soon at the bank inside a Tesco Lotus on Soi Pracha Uthit 58.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The security guard said the robber used his .38 pistol while ordering tellers to hand over an as-yet-unverified amount of cash, and then fled on a black Yamaha Fino motorcycle with no licence plate.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Witnesses described the suspect as 155-160 centimetres tall, slim and wearing a dark jacket, jeans and sneakers, black gloves, a purple motorcycle helmet and a blue backpack.