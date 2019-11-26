Dead deer in Thai national park found with 7kg of plastic in stomach

The official Facebook page Protected Area Regional Office 13 of Phrae province has posted a heartbreaking picture of a dead stag with a caption explaining that Phrae's national park officers found the body in the park and reported it to the office.

The stag was thought to have died two days ago. It was 10 years old and weighed around 200 kg. It stood about 135 cm and was 230 cm long.

There were no signs of external wounds but officers noted that the stag was in poor condition with its fur falling out and the left front hoof detached from the foot.

An autopsy found 7 kg of plastic in the stag's rumen including plastic bags, rubber gloves, underwear and ropes, which vets determined to be the cause of death.

The body has now been sent to the Veterinary Research and Development Center (Upper Northern Region) in Lampang province for further inspection.