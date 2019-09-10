Dead helper's friend sues Hong Kong employer over 'inhumane' treatment

A Hong Kong employer accused of firing her late Filipino domestic helper two days after she was discharged from hospital for cancer treatment has been sued for damages and a written apology over "discriminatory, offensive and inhumane" conduct.

The employer, Rita Choy Chiu-yee, was accused of a series of incidents of unfavourable treatment towards Joan Sarmiento Guting which included ignoring her, refusing to provide sufficient food, installing a security camera, and throwing away the pan, plates and utensils used by the Filipino.

Such conduct was believed to be the result of learning about Guting's diagnosis of cervical cancer, oedema and acute renal failure on March 5, 2017, according to a posthumous claim filed by her friend, Ma Carla Arangote Temporosa, to the District Court last Friday.

Temporosa said Guting's employment was unlawfully terminated on May 1, 2017 when Choy and her family suddenly woke her up at 12.30am, demanded she sign papers, packed her belongings with their gloved hands and forced her out of the flat while she was still wearing pyjamas, despite knowing she had nowhere to go.

Guting was admitted to hospital again the following day, where she was found to have anaemia.