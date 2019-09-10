Dead helper's friend sues Hong Kong employer over 'inhumane' treatment

A Hong Kong employer accused of firing her late Filipino domestic helper two days after she was discharged from hospital for cancer treatment has been sued for damages and a written apology over "discriminatory, offensive and inhumane" conduct.
The employer, Rita Choy Chiu-yee, was accused of a series of incidents of unfavourable treatment towards Joan Sarmiento Guting which included ignoring her, refusing to provide sufficient food, installing a security camera, and throwing away the pan, plates and utensils used by the Filipino.
Such conduct was believed to be the result of learning about Guting's diagnosis of cervical cancer, oedema and acute renal failure on March 5, 2017, according to a posthumous claim filed by her friend, Ma Carla Arangote Temporosa, to the District Court last Friday.
Temporosa said Guting's employment was unlawfully terminated on May 1, 2017 when Choy and her family suddenly woke her up at 12.30am, demanded she sign papers, packed her belongings with their gloved hands and forced her out of the flat while she was still wearing pyjamas, despite knowing she had nowhere to go.
Guting was admitted to hospital again the following day, where she was found to have anaemia.
She continued to receive medical treatment in Hong Kong until October 21, 2017, when she returned to the Philippines, and died on August 18 last year, Temporosa said. Her lawyer Michael Vidler said: "This claim alleges discriminatory conduct of the most offensive and inhumane kind. Regrettably, Ms Guting passed away before she could seek restoration of her dignity by the court. "We intend however to seek redress in her name for her children, with damages commensurate with the aggravated circumstances of the case." Guting had sued her employer for unlawful and unreasonable dismissal in a claim filed to the Labour Tribunal on June 29, 2017. But the proceedings were adjourned because of her inability to give evidence as a result of her medical condition. Her friend and executrix, Temporosa, is now seeking a declaration that Choy unlawfully harassed or discriminated against her friend. The claimant is also demanding a court order requiring Choy to apologise to Guting and her family, on top of damages to compensate for the loss and damage suffered. The first hearing is scheduled for December 18. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
Read also
She continued to receive medical treatment in Hong Kong until October 21, 2017, when she returned to the Philippines, and died on August 18 last year, Temporosa said.
Her lawyer Michael Vidler said: "This claim alleges discriminatory conduct of the most offensive and inhumane kind. Regrettably, Ms Guting passed away before she could seek restoration of her dignity by the court.
"We intend however to seek redress in her name for her children, with damages commensurate with the aggravated circumstances of the case."
Guting had sued her employer for unlawful and unreasonable dismissal in a claim filed to the Labour Tribunal on June 29, 2017. But the proceedings were adjourned because of her inability to give evidence as a result of her medical condition.
Her friend and executrix, Temporosa, is now seeking a declaration that Choy unlawfully harassed or discriminated against her friend.
The claimant is also demanding a court order requiring Choy to apologise to Guting and her family, on top of damages to compensate for the loss and damage suffered.
The first hearing is scheduled for December 18.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.