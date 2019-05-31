Death of Japanese host Yuya Tanaka after drinking game work related, court finds

PHOTO: Pixabay
Julian Ryall
South China Morning Post

The parents of a 21-year-old male host who died of acute alcohol poisoning at the club in Osaka, Japan, where he worked have won a seven-year legal battle to have his death recognised as being work related.

The ruling this week enables the parents of Yuya Tanaka to receive compensation from the state for his death, although the young man's father in a January interview with public broadcaster NHK said he was determined to pursue the case after it was initially rejected by the labour standards bureau because he did "not want the same kind of thing to happen again".

In April 2012, Tanaka started working at the Black Pearl host club, where handsome young men are paid to compliment women and are handsomely rewarded in return.

As a newcomer, Tanaka would have been under pressure to drink heavily, and on August 1 that year he took part in a drinking game in which he consumed large amounts of shochu spirits and tequila, Kyodo News reported. Authorities have never divulged exactly how much he consumed.

Tanaka subsequently passed out, although his colleagues did not realise he was seriously unwell until at least two hours later when he was found frothing at the mouth. He died later at a hospital of acute alcohol poisoning.

The Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported that prosecutors filed charges of professional negligence resulting in death against two employees of the host club, although the cases were subsequently dismissed.

Another court did, however, find the operator of the club responsible for Tanaka's death. In a civil suit heard in February of this year, the owners were ordered to pay his parents damages of Ұ73 million (S$924,000).

In this week's ruling, Judge Hiroyuki Naito overrode the decision by labour officials not to grant workers' compensation on the grounds that "drinking alcohol was part of the job" and that it would have been "exceedingly difficult" for Tanaka to refuse the demands of his older colleagues to drink.

Brett Bull, who covers crime in Japan for The Tokyo Reporter website, said there were "regular reports" of hosts dying as a result of drinking too much and that this case was significant because the relatives of a host won compensation from both the government and the club's operators.

He is not optimistic, however, that Tanaka's death will lead to lasting change in the industry.

"It might lead to some short-lived changes where some clubs will issue warnings to show that they are cracking down on this kind of thing and that they are trying to clean up what is a pretty dark industry, but there are so many of these sorts of clubs all across the country that it will be very difficult to get definitive action across them all," Bull said.

"This is not going to be part of a law regulating the industry so it will only be on the conscience of the operator and that means it will be very easy to ignore again in the future. There are too many clubs and drinking is what they do in these places."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about

Japan Bars and Clubs Lawsuits Accidents - Workplace
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fast food chain A&amp;W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Fast food chain A&W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Aaron Kwok does not want to put wife through another painful childbirth
Aaron Kwok does not want to put wife through another painful childbirth
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
'Kampung' life a strange and foreign time for 15-year-old Singaporean filmmakers
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
Singaporean who helps poor in Vietnam seeks aid to pay hospital bills after accident
Singaporean who helps poor in Vietnam seeks aid to pay hospital bills after accident

LIFESTYLE

Which telco offers the best SIM-only, no contract plan in Singapore?
Which telco offers the best SIM-only, no contract plan in Singapore?
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $38 Mao Shan Wang durian buffet
$38 durian buffet in Bedok and other deals this week
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
10 most instagrammable places in the world, according to travel influencers
10 most instagrammable places in the world, according to travel influencers

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression

SERVICES