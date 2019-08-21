Debate simmers over extending hours of Thai nightspots

Nightspots in Phuket's Patong area welcome the idea to stay open until 4am, though the government has been advised to first study the possible negative ramifications carefully.

Operators of businesses there catering to the nightlife crowd welcomed Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn's recent suggestion that pubs in some tourist destinations be allowed to stay open the extra two hours, likely bringing an income boost of perhaps 20 per cent while curbing police bribery.

However, former Tourism Council of Thailand president Ittirit Kinglake urged Phiphat to study the idea thoroughly to ensure there will be no negative social, cultural or environmental impacts. Patong Development Foundation president Preechawut Keesin, who has for years pushed for extended operating hours, thanked Phiphat for his proposal. "It shows that he knows what he's doing. He probably sees how our country can become competitive in proposing 4am closings for just international tourist destinations, not the whole country," Preechawut said, noting that supporting businesses such as taxi drivers would also benefit.

He estimated Phuket tourism income would increase by 10-20 per cent, while Patong - especially the one-square-kilometre Soi Bang La area - would "turn into gold". Soi Bang La has no schools or temples nearby, he added, so all that's needed is for everyone to co-operate in ensuring security and cleanliness.