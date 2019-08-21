Debate simmers over extending hours of Thai nightspots

(Left) Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Nightspots in Phuket's Patong area welcome the idea to stay open until 4am, though the government has been advised to first study the possible negative ramifications carefully.

Operators of businesses there catering to the nightlife crowd welcomed Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn's recent suggestion that pubs in some tourist destinations be allowed to stay open the extra two hours, likely bringing an income boost of perhaps 20 per cent while curbing police bribery.

However, former Tourism Council of Thailand president Ittirit Kinglake urged Phiphat to study the idea thoroughly to ensure there will be no negative social, cultural or environmental impacts. Patong Development Foundation president Preechawut Keesin, who has for years pushed for extended operating hours, thanked Phiphat for his proposal. "It shows that he knows what he's doing. He probably sees how our country can become competitive in proposing 4am closings for just international tourist destinations, not the whole country," Preechawut said, noting that supporting businesses such as taxi drivers would also benefit.

He estimated Phuket tourism income would increase by 10-20 per cent, while Patong - especially the one-square-kilometre Soi Bang La area - would "turn into gold". Soi Bang La has no schools or temples nearby, he added, so all that's needed is for everyone to co-operate in ensuring security and cleanliness.

Preechawut expressed concern that rogue bribe-taking officials might try and have the proposal dismissed. "Don't let this group use legal loopholes to reap personal gains and make Bt30 million (S$1.34 million) a month at the expense of the country losing the Bt300 billion a year it should be earning," he added.

Somchai Techopas, who runs a Patong entertainment venue, said the 4am closing time would be a big boost for tourist towns because visitors would spend more and investors would be keener.

Many tourists don't venture out until 10pm, he said, so bribes have to be paid if venues want to stay open past 2am. He thinks the extra two hours would result in an income hike of at least 25 per cent and double revenues in Bang La from the current Bt50 million a month.

Tourism Council ex-president Ittirit warned on Facebook, though, that he didn't want tourism accused of destroying culture, the environment or the quality of residents' lives. "Tourism isn't a magical cure-all medicine, so policies must be issued after all dimensions and possible impacts are carefully explored," he wrote.

"What per cent of tourists would benefit from this?" he asked Phiphat. "Did the research you based the proposal on cover all areas? Seventy per cent of visitors to Krabi's Nang Bay travel with family and need to rest at night. "Most pubs and bars in tourist destinations are open-air, so it's hard to control the noise, which affects hotels and other tourist accommodations. There would be crime, narcotics and prostitution issues. The conflicts of interest involving some law enforcers happen with bars opening until 2am, so if opening hours are extended to 4, it could worsen."

Some residents of Chiang Mai are also opposing longer hours for bars, citing potential harm to club-goers' health, increased road accidents and enticing young drinkers.

Disaranont Khunpol, 26, said people who stay out drinking until early morning have no time to do anything else and risk the negative effects of drunkenness, while nightspot staff businesses would also be working longer hours.

Natthakan Paengnual, 35, said the later closing time could lead to more accidents, lure youths to alcohol and other vices, and disturb neighbours. Thanapisit Kulnanthakorn, who owns two pubs in the northern city, said he understood the opposing point of view, especially the concern over drunk driving, brawls and other crimes. "I would personally want the longer operating hours but, if it's not allowed, that's alright too," he said.

More about
Thailand Bars and Clubs Tourism

TRENDING

I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Vietnam movie, with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes, yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Movie with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Former 1980s actresses Chen Bifeng, Ye Sumei pay last respects to late veteran actor Bai Yan
Former 1980s actresses Chen Bifeng, Ye Sumei pay last respects to late veteran actor Bai Yan
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Here&#039;s how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
Here's how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face

SERVICES