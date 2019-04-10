Deer swimming desperately rescued from Thailand's southern bay

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A large female sambar deer was rescued on Thursday (October 3) after being spotted swimming desperately in the middle of Khanom Bay in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

A fisherman called rescuers from the Siam Ruamjai Foundation after seeing the deer in trouble five or six kilometres from shore.

They went out on jet skis to herd the animal to safety. Once ashore, it ran off into the woods.

Sittiphong Chumchan, one of the rescuers, recorded the incident on video and urged the authorities to pay more attention to the impact that future road construction might have on deer herds in the area.

Those that remain need protection, he said.

In the past three or four months, Sittiphong said, several wild deer have been found struggling disoriented in the bay or killed in falls from mountain cliffs or vehicle strikes on the newly built Phlai Chamroen Road connecting Sichon and Khanom districts.

The road passes Hat Khanom National Park, a forest preserve, he said, and was completed without a preliminary environmental-impact study.

Since its construction, more deer have been seen outside the forest. Dogs chase some over the cliffs and into the bay.

Sambar deer have since 2008 been classified as a "vulnerable" species. 

More about
Thailand animals Rescue wildlife

TRENDING

Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Mahathir Mohamad
Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Mahathir Mohamad
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
&#039;Tough&#039; 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years
'Tough' 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone

LIFESTYLE

Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers

SERVICES