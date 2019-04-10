Deer swimming desperately rescued from Thailand's southern bay

A large female sambar deer was rescued on Thursday (October 3) after being spotted swimming desperately in the middle of Khanom Bay in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

A fisherman called rescuers from the Siam Ruamjai Foundation after seeing the deer in trouble five or six kilometres from shore.

They went out on jet skis to herd the animal to safety. Once ashore, it ran off into the woods.

Sittiphong Chumchan, one of the rescuers, recorded the incident on video and urged the authorities to pay more attention to the impact that future road construction might have on deer herds in the area.

Those that remain need protection, he said.