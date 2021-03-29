Delhi businessman 'inspired' by Saddam Hussein poisons in-laws, wife with thallium

Devender Mohan Sharma, 65, is a crushed man. He has lost most of his family over the past two months; his wife Anita, 62, died on Jan 31, while his daughter Priyanka, 27, followed soon after. His other daughter, Divya, 35, fell into a coma last month and is now on a ventilator.

New Delhi police believe the person responsible is Divya’s husband, Varun Arora. The 38-year-old builder has been charged with murder and attempted murder after being “inspired” by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s method for eliminating his rivals.

Investigations of Arora’s laptop revealed that he had searched for “how to kill someone slowly”, and had open links to stories on how Hussein’s henchmen used the highly toxic chemical thallium sulphate to poison people because it worked slowly but lethally.

Thallium – which has no odour or taste – is as deadly as mercury, lead and arsenic. Apart from Hussein, Russia’s KGB is also suspected to have used it on enemies of the state.

“We think he had been poisoning his in-laws, wife and sister-in-law for some time,” said Inspector Surinder Singh of Inderpuri station. “The problem with thallium is that the symptoms are not immediate. They come a few days later so the person doesn’t make any connection with the food they ate.”

Arora told the police that he wanted to stop his wife and her family’s “harassment”, a charge his father-in-law has denied, while the police said he planned the poisonings after his wife aborted a pregnancy last year.

He would have gotten away with the murder had it not been for an alert doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where Anita had been treated for over a month. He called the police on March 22 to say her blood and urine samples had shown high levels of thallium.

An autopsy of Sharma’s daughter Priyanka also showed the presence of thallium, while a blood test on Divya, who is in critical condition, revealed the same result. Police believe Arora had been poisoning the family for some time, but the coup de grace seems to have been a fish dish which he prepared one day late in January, according to Sharma.

He remembers the dish because it struck him as odd that Arora did not eat it, and he also prevented his two young children from doing so. Soon after that fateful dinner, the deaths began.

Police have also found high thallium levels in Sharma’s blood and in that of the family’s live-in helper. Both are being treated.

“The normal level of thallium in the blood should be below two but in Sharma’s test, it was close to 100,” Inspector Singh said. “He is lucky to be alive.”

Police found that Arora had ordered the thallium online from a pharmacist, saying he needed it for his father-in-law, a homeopath. The authorities then tracked down the person who delivered the package, who identified Arora.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.