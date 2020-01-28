Demand for masks surges in Hong Kong as government denies stockpiling for internal use

The demand for masks has continued to surge in Hong Kong as three more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus were confirmed, causing prices of the safety gear to soar and forcing the government to deny accusations it had stockpiled them for internal use.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung on Sunday said that the Department of Health and the Hospital Authority had enough supplies of the protective coverings to cope with contingencies for three months.

But some local media platforms suggested the government had amassed a stockpile of up to 100 million masks, leading to its shortage in the market.

The government, however, denied the allegation, stating that the logistics department, which supplied surgical masks to various other agencies, had obtained in 2019 a monthly supply of an average of 1.1 million masks made by Hong Kong's prison inmates and gave out "almost the same" quantity.

It also said that to support the operational use of the relevant agencies, the department was required to maintain a stock of 10 million masks.

On Saturday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor declared the "highest level of emergency" in the city over the outbreak.

At a press conference, she had sought help from the State Council in supplying more masks to the city, only to be attacked for the remark.

Critics, including pro-Beijing lawmaker Priscilla Leung Mei-fun, slammed the government for asking for Beijing's help.

"As the mainland is also running short of masks, the government should turn to the world for supply," Leung said. "Hong Kong should fix its own problems and not become a burden on our country."

Masks are believed to protect people from potentially picking up any infections. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, appearing in public wearing a mask after a radio show on Sunday, said the government was also looking overseas for supplies.