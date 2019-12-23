From dementia to jobs, does Japan's ageing society hold the secret to growing old gracefully?

The story of Japan's ageing population is often repeated like a tired old tale.

"Ticking time bomb" and "demographic crisis" are the kind of phrases that usually feature as the country with the "world's oldest population" is held up as a cautionary example of what Asia's other developed economies can expect in their dotage.

The chief bogeyman is economic decay. As birth rates fall and life expectancies grow, experts warn that Japan's dwindling pool of taxpaying young workers will slowly be overwhelmed by the burden of financing the health care needs of the growing legions of elderly.

And, so the story goes, where Japan leads, other big economies with falling birth rates - Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and mainland China among them - will follow.

That's how the pessimists see it. But there's another, more positive side to the Japanese experience.

As its population matures, the country is making strides in caring for this growing segment of society, quietly leading its peers in areas such as welfare funding, dementia care and social initiatives for the retired.

Could it be that, much as in the 1980s other countries sought to emulate Japan's ground-breaking technology sector, they might one day be following its lead in how to grow old gracefully?

WHO ARE YOU CALLING A TIME BOMB?

That the country is in line for a fundamental shift isn't in question.

With the population decline accelerating, the Japanese government estimates its population - currently around 127 million - will fall to just over 100 million by 2050.

Last year, the fertility rate was just 1.42 - far below the 2.1 needed to maintain a steady population.

Meanwhile, life expectancies are still growing, having soared from the low 50s in the post World War II period to today's figure of 87 for a woman and 81 for a man, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The World Bank estimates that more than one in four Japanese is now older than 65, the standard retirement age.

But while it has become popular in the media to emphasise the negative aspects of these trends - type "Japan demographic time bomb" into Google and there are around 1.4 million results - some experts have started to note the positives, too.