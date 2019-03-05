Dengue fever infects 2,282 people, kills one in Jakarta

A total of 2,282 people in Jakarta have been diagnosed with dengue fever in January this year, with one confirmed death, an official has said.

Jakarta Health Agency head Widyastuti said on Monday that the three areas with the highest prevalence of dengue were West Jakarta, East Jakarta and South Jakarta.

"As of Sunday afternoon, the highest rates of incidence were in Kalideres [West Jakarta], Pasar Rebo, Cipayung, Matraman [in East Jakarta] and Jagakarsa [in South Jakarta]," she said as quoted by kompas.com, adding that the rates in each area were relatively equal.

To stop the disease from spreading further, she urged residents to actively check for mosquito larvae nests, while the agency would deploy larvae controllers to households as part of a government-sponsored mosquito nest eradication campaign programme.

ALSO READ: Indonesia's dengue death toll rises to 176