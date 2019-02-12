Depok declares state of emergency following hepatitis A outbreak affecting dozens of students

The Depok administration has declared an emergency following a hepatitis A outbreak in the city that has affected dozens of students and teachers, prompting authorities to impose health measures for treatment and efforts to prevent the disease from spreading.

The status comes following reports that students and teachers at SMP 20 state junior high school in the city had contracted the virus at the school.

Depok Health Agency head Novarita said the administration had changed the status from "minor emergency" over concerns of the virus spreading.

"Based on our data, the disease has spread outside the school," she said on Friday as reported by tempo.co.

With the emergency status, the health agency provided special budget to cover all health expenses of people living in Depok that had contracted with the virus. The emergency status will last from Nov. 20 to Jan. 20, she said.

Novarita added that the agency would monitor the health of students and teachers infected by the disease until they were declared completely healthy.

The outbreak in SMP 20 was first suspected on Nov 11, when around 60 students felt sick during the weekly flag-raising ceremony.

"We were surprised because usually less than five people fall sick during flag-raising ceremony. However, at that time, we did not think that the issue was a hepatitis A outbreak," SMP 20 principal Komar said as reported by tribunnews.com.

Komar explained the 60 students had complained of stomach aches.