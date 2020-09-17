Diabetes biggest comorbid factor in Covid-19 deaths: Indonesian task force

National Covid-19 task force chief Doni Monardo says diabetes mellitus has been the most common comorbidity in Covid-19 deaths in Indonesia.

“Based on data in the past six months, some regions have comorbidity levels of up to 92 percent, with diabetes as the number one factor,” he said during a public discussion on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com .

He added that the province with the highest number of Covid-19 patients with diabetes was East Java.

Meanwhile, the second-most common comorbid disease for Covid-19 patients was hypertension, followed by heart disease, lung and respiratory disorder, kidney disorder, asthma and cancer.

“Covid-19 is very lethal to the high-risk group [elderly and patients with pre-existing conditions],” he said.

Therefore, Doni said, the government’s first strategy was prioritising the protection of these vulnerable groups. The second strategy is to reduce the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases as well as deaths and increase the recovery rate, while the third strategy is to increase testing and optimise contact tracing.

”We have tested more than 30,000 specimens a day. However, this is still below the World Health Organisation’s standard of 38,000 people a day,” he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.