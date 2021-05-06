Did wife of Japan's murdered 'Don Juan' poison pet dog in trial run?

A young Japanese woman being questioned on suspicion of killing her wealthy and elderly husband three years ago is declining to cooperate with investigators, although the evidence against her appears to be mounting.

The entire case surrounding Saki Sudo and her late husband, who described himself as the “Don Juan” of the small town of Kishu, has caught the rapt attention of Japan ’s tabloids and a gossip-hungry public.

Kosuke Nozaki, 77, was found dead on a sofa in his home in the Wakayama prefecture town on May 24, 2018. His death was initially put down to natural causes, but a subsequent toxicology report detected high levels of narcotics in his blood.

Sudo, who is now 25, was arrested on April 28 this year and is being quizzed – with the Japanese media reporting a steady stream of titbits from within the police that would seem to run counter to her previous claim that she knew nothing about Nozaki’s untimely death.

Police sources have told the Mainichi newspaper that Sudo has “remained silent” since her formal arrest, although a forensic examination of her internet use shows that she did a search for the effects of stimulant drugs.

Traces of narcotics were also found on the floor in Nozaki’s home and in a vacuum cleaner.

Sudo’s phone has also revealed that she was in contact with a known drug dealer before her husband’s death and tracing technology has shown that she was in the same place at the same time as the dealer.

Other media have reported that Sudo’s pet dog died a short while before her husband, suggesting that she tested the drugs on the animal before administering them to Nozaki.

It has also been reported that Sudo, who was 22 at the time, made herself president of her husband’s real estate company about two months after his death and called an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting at Nozaki’s house that she alone attended.

At the meeting, the Mainichi reported, Sudo appointed herself chair and representative director, awarding herself annual pay of 170 million yen (S$2 million).

An additional payment of 38 million yen was transferred from the company’s account to Sudo’s personal account.

A former auditor for the company has filed criminal charges against Sudo for breach of corporate procedures and the misappropriation of company funds.

National broadcaster NHK has also reported that Nozaki planned to divorce his wife because she refused to live with him in Tanabe and preferred to stay at his apartment in Tokyo.

Shortly before his death, Nozaki presented his wife with paperwork for a divorce, which led to an argument, sources told NHK.

It has also been reported that Sudo showed no sorrow and “shed no tears” when she was informed of her husband’s death and was “laughing and playing games on her smartphone during his funeral”.

Other media have reported that Sudo was planning to move abroad before her arrest and was only stopped from leaving Japan by travel restrictions introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic .

The renewed attention on the case has triggered speculation in online chat rooms, with some asking why it has taken the police three years to arrest a suspect.

Others have suggested that while there is evidence against Sudo, there still appear to be a lot of questions as to how her husband ingested the drugs and that if the police are not able to wring a conviction from her, then a judge might decide there is insufficient direct proof for a guilty verdict.

“Poisonings are difficult to prove, especially after all this time has gone by,” said one message on the Livedoor blog site.

The owner of a company that sold alcohol across central Japan, as well as firms that provided financial advice and another in the real estate sector, Nozaki shot to fame in 2016 with the publication of his autobiography, The Don Juan of Kishu: The Man Who Gave 3 billion Yen to 4,000 Beautiful Women.

Likening himself to the legendary European playboy, Nozaki detailed in the book how he lavished gifts and money on the various women in his life.

“The reason I make money is to date attractive women,” he wrote in the book. “I have no interest in cars or houses. Instead, I have a boundless desire to have sex with beautiful women.”

Nozaki also became a frequent celebrity speaker on television programmes and was interviewed repeatedly for magazines probing the secrets of his success with women, most of them far younger than him.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.