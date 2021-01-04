Disabled passenger missing as boat sinks in Thai river

One passenger was missing after a long-tailed boat sunk in Chao Phraya River on Saturday (Jan 2) night, officers from Pakkred Police Station in Nonthaburi province said.

The incident occurred at the Tha-it Suksa School pier in Pakkred district. The driver and four other passengers survived.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Payom Pumpuang, a 44-year-old villager, said she decided to row a boat to help the four passengers as she heard their appeals for help in the middle of the river.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

A police officer said the five passengers aboard the boat were disabled and were unable to talk.

"When the long-tailed boat arrived at the pier, it hit a stump or a log before sinking. The boat driver swam to the shore, but the passengers who could not swim struggled in the boat until the villagers came to save them," police said.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police said they had asked divers at Ruamkatanyu Foundation to search for one missing passenger, but they were not successful due to the strong tide.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Kwanchai Pintokaew, the 43-year-old driver of the long-tailed boat, said five disabled people had hired him to visit temples in Koh Kret Island, adding that he didn't intend to escape from the scene.

"While the boat was sinking, I shouted for help to the villagers before swimming to the shore," he said.