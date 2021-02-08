Discarded traditional dolls are reborn at zen temple in Japan

FUKUROI, Shizuoka - The Kasuisai zen temple is displaying a collection of 1,200 disused hina dolls on a 32-tiered platform on its premises.

Hina dolls are traditional Japanese dolls that are put on display every March in celebration of Hinamatsuri, or Girl's Day Festival, celebrating the health and happiness of girls.

The platform, standing at 3.9 metres high, is tall enough to reach the ceiling of its large Zuiryukaku main hall, which is a nationally registered tangible cultural property.

This temple holds memorial services for dolls destined to be disposed of. According to the temple, they began putting the dolls on display in 2015, with the idea of giving the dolls a new lease on life while having people come to feel the importance of life and objects.

A visiting 30 year-old who became a father of a girl last year said in surprise, "I hadn't imagined the platform would be so huge!"

The exhibition is scheduled to run through March 31.