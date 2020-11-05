Distraught mother shows up at Thai temple holding dead foetus, pleads for last rites

Monks in Samut Prakan’s Wat Trai Samakkhi temple were taken by surprise when a woman showed up on Wednesday with a dead foetus in her arms asking for them to hold traditional rites for it.

The temple’s abbot, however, called the police.

His assistant said the woman showed up at the temple asking to make merit as she had lost her baby in a miscarriage. She also told them that her husband had returned to his country during the outbreak.

The woman was emotional as she pleaded with the monks to hold last rites for the foetus.

Police later took the woman to a hospital, who they said had been weakened by the miscarriage. They said that though a miscarriage is not illegal, they will still need to interrogate her.