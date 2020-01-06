District police chief in Central Java arrested after 2 die in car crash

The Central Java Police have arrested a district police chief after he was reported to have crashed his car into a house, killing a 3-year-old girl and her 50-year-old grandmother in the process.

The police chief, identified only as SY, is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol when he drove his Isuzu Panther into a house in Bangunrejo village in Pamotan district, Rembang regency, on Monday night.

"We have been investigating it further to look for evidence," Central Java Police chief Insp. Gen. Ahmad Luthfi said on Saturday as quoted by Kompas. He added that SY had been removed from his post as district chief.

Central Java Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Iskandar Fitriana Sutisna said the police were still waiting on laboratory results to determine SY's blood alcohol levels.

"Regardless, he has caused the death of two persons. Whatever the reason, it was a form of negligence," he said.

In his statement to the police, SY claimed that he was trying to avoid a pedestrian who crossed the street right in front of his car.

The toddler's father, Mahfudz, said that he could smell alcohol on SY's breath.

"At first, he did not admit that he was the driver and said that the driver had run away," Mahfudz said.

Before the incident occurred, the car was reportedly seen speeding at around 8.30pm on Monday before it swerved left into the house. Witnesses said that SY was still wearing his police uniform when the incident took place.