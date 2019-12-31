Divorce in Malaysia, Thai consort no more and new emperor in Japan: 2019 for Asia's royals

Read also

While European royalty such as the Windsors' Will and Kate are popular in Asia, given their association with Western colonialism, Salman said there was no comparison to the affection many Asians had for their own royal families.

The continent's monarchs, he explained, are seen as unifying figures that represent their nations.

Here's a look at an eventful 2019 for Asia's royal families.

JAPAN

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. PHOTO: Reuters

Emperor Naruhito's April ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne made him the 126th emperor in a family line that stretches back to 660BC.

Most Japanese have a deep reverence for the monarchy, which has opted to remain conservative and private - though Naruhito, 59, is seen as being willing to mix with ordinary people more freely, as evinced by his appearance in selfies with people on overseas visits.

Empress Masako, who turned 56 earlier this month, has been warmly welcomed after her return to public life.

She thanked the public for their support, saying in a statement: "Many smiley faces I've seen in many places are precious memories for me and they will be my big moral support as I move forward."

The empress has kept a low profile for years as she recovers from depression and other stress-related mental health issues.

Observers say a major source of tension has been pressure to have a male heir. The couple have one child, Princess Aiko.

"A major pall over the imperial family is the lack of male heirs in a rapidly reducing family," said Salman from The Royal Watcher, who pointed out that the Japanese government has refused to negotiate any changes on imperial succession rules despite widespread public support for a reigning empress.

There are recent reports in Japan that the Empress has been ill since undergoing surgery for breast cancer recently, with social media chatter speculating whether the Imperial Household Agency is preparing the public for bad news.

The agency was condemned for failing to be open and honest when Emperor Hirohito was on his death bed in the late 1980s.

THAILAND

The world watched in surprise in October as King Vajiralongkorn stripped his royal consort Sineenat "Koi" Wongvajirapakdi of all her titles for "disloyalty", less than three months after awarding them to his former bodyguard.