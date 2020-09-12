DJ in Thailand contracted G-strain of Covid-19, says doctor

It has been found that the DJ, who tested positive for Covid-19 in prison, was infected by the G-strain of the virus, not the original strain from Wuhan, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said on Friday (September 11).

Preliminary epidemiological data has indicated that though the G-strain is more infectious than the L- and S-strains from China, it is far less severe. The G-strain is mostly found among returnees and travellers in state quarantine.

The doctor said the possible source of infection may have been people who have small amounts of the virus and those who have undergone quarantine over the last few days.

There will possibly be fewer infections, but the situation in Thailand is still of concern as more migrant workers try to make their way into the country illegally.

Dr Opas said that though the G-strain is easier to spread, it can be prevented if everybody follows public health measures strictly, like wearing masks and washing hands frequently.

