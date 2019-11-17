Dog medicine goes viral in South Korea over claims it cures human cancer

South Korean cancer patients have caused a shortage of an anti-parasitic drug for dogs in the country, after YouTube videos went viral claiming that the treatment cured a United States patient with terminal cancer.

Despite repeated warnings from the government about feared side effects, a growing number of patients have been taking fenbendazole, meant for ridding intestinal bugs in dogs and cats, in a phenomenon that is leaving doctors and health authorities in South Korea shaking their heads in disbelief.

More than a dozen patients with well-advanced cancer went a step further, uploading a series of videos showing themselves taking the drug and reporting on the changes happening to their bodies over weeks.

The fenbendazole craze started in early September after a South Korean YouTube channel introduced a story about Joe Tippens, an Oklahoma man who claimed the dog medicine saved him and others from succumbing to cancer.

Tippens told Koco 5 News that his cancer was gone within three months of taking the drug, following an online tip he saw from a US veterinary surgeon.

He tried that after doctors told him two years ago that he should call a hospice and prepare to say his goodbyes, because his lung cancer had spread across his entire body.

Stephen Prescott, president of the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, said he was usually sceptical about such cases, but did not immediately dismiss the anti-parasitic's potential, saying there was there was an "interesting background to this", Koco 5 News reported.

Fenbendazole is a parasite-killing drug for dogs and cats.

PHOTO: Park Chan-kyong

He said Tippens was not the first person to potentially benefit, and would not be the last.

"Scientists and many credible places have done work on this for years," Prescott said, adding he would work with Tippens to organise a case study.

But it was unclear if it was the de-wormer that was effective. Tippens had taken the dog medicine together with Vitamin E supplements, cannabidiol, and an experimental cancer-fighting drug.

Tippens said out of 1,100 patients, he was the only person cleared of cancer in the clinical trial.

But he believed it was the dog de-wormer that saved him, and said he planned to take it for the rest of his life.

"My insurance company spent US$1.2 million on me with traditional means before I switched to a US$5-a-week medicine that actually saved me," he said.

Tippens, who claims he has heard about 40 similar stories from other cancer survivors, shared his story on a blog that has been read more than 100,000 times.

Some of his followers included South Korean comedian and singer Kim Chul-min, who is suffering from stage-four lung cancer.

Kim said on Facebook that his pain eased and his blood-test results improved after he started taking fenbendazole in early October.

기적이 일어나고 있다 ♡♡♡ Posted by 김철민 on Monday, 11 November 2019

The celebrity made the same claim in a state-TV news magazine, even as health authorities warned about the hazards animal drugs could cause humans.

"High doses of the drug administered over a long period can cause serious damage to blood, nerves and liver," the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said.

The Korean Medical Association also issued a caution.