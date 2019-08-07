Dog watched over decomposing body of elderly owner in Chiang Mai

The decomposing body of an elderly man was found on Sunday in a deserted warehouse in Chiang Mai with his faithful dog sitting nearby, police said.

Following an alert that a body had been found, police from the San Kamphaeng police station and a doctor from the San Kamphaeng Hospital rushed to the deserted warehouse in Ban San Pakha village in Tambon Ton Pao in San Kamphaeng district at 5pm.

There was no trace of fighting at the scene or that harm had been done to the body of Kham Duangya, 82. The doctor said the old man probably died at least two days before the body was found.

When officials arrived, a black male dog was sitting close to the body despite the strong stench.

Prasit Luacha, 66, said the old man raised the dog as his companion and the dog had always followed him.

The body was sent for an autopsy at Chiang Mai Hospital and would be kept there pending contact by relatives.

