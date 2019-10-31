Domestic helper whose employer 'tried to separate her from baby' sues Hong Kong government

A domestic helper has sued the Hong Kong government for refusing to lift its mandatory live-in policy during her maternity leave, after her employer allegedly insisted she must stay in her workplace but refused to accommodate her baby.

In a notice filed with the High Court this week, Yvette Dingle Fernandez said her employer told her she would have to live in Sheung Shui apart from her child, on the same day she gave birth to daughter Eloisa Valerie Fernandez on June 14.

Fernandez's lawyers argued her contract terms did not limit where a domestic worker could stay during rest days, holidays or maternity leave, and that the government's refusal to exercise discretion was in breach of a fundamental right to family, as guaranteed by the Hong Kong Bill of Rights.

The mother and daughter are now seeking damages and a declaration that all foreign domestic helpers employed under the standard employment contract are free to stay outside their "place of work" on holidays or while on leave, including, but not limited to, maternity leave.

Their application for judicial review on Monday came after the same court in February 2018 threw out the city's first challenge against the controversial rule, mounted by Nancy Almorin Lubiano, who is also from the Philippines.

Foreign domestic helpers have long called for the relaxation of the rule introduced in April 2003 as many argued the arrangement heightened the risk of abuse seen in the shocking case of Erwiana Sulistyaningsih in 2014.

But the government maintained the requirement was an essential feature of the labour importation scheme designed and developed to meet the demand for live-in domestic services, and countered that lifting the rule could have serious repercussions for Hong Kong's economy and society.