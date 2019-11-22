Donations flood in from mainland China for Hong Kong attack victims

One of China's highest-paid actors is among the tens of thousand of people on the Chinese mainland donating to funds for the families of two Hong Kong men attacked during unrest in the city.

By Thursday, more than 100,000 mainlanders, including actor Huang Xiaoming, had contributed to the funds set up by the media and Chinese charities.

One of the men, 57-year-old Lee Chi-cheung, was torched amid a dispute with a group of masked protesters on November 11.

Lee's wife appeared on CGTN, the English-language arm of the official state broadcaster CCTV, and the video went viral on Chinese social media on Monday.

The other man, a 70-year-old cleaner, died on November 14, a day after being hit on the head by a brick during a clash between protesters and residents in the Hong Kong border town of Sheung Shui.

Within eight hours of its launch, a fund set up by the Shanghai Charity Foundation and several media organisations raised more than 2 million yuan (S$387,700) for the families.

Another fund launched by the China Social Welfare Foundation and newspaper Global Times received more than 1.5 million yuan from 78,000 people.

"Let's do our best to show Hong Kong and the Hongkongers who love China that they are not alone!" one contributor said.

The attacks on the two men were covered widely on the mainland and the news was soon shared on social media.