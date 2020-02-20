Donki set for new branches in Thailand, sales of Thai products worldwide

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Saha Pathana Inter-Holding (SPI) is again teaming up with Don Quijote (Donki) to expand the latter's branches in Thailand and promote Thai products at its 600 branches worldwide.

Don Quijote is the fourth largest retail store in Japan, posting 1.3 trillion yen (S$16 billion) in revenue with 48 billion yen in net profit last year. It has struck a merger with Family Mart.

Deputy Prime Minister, Somkid Jatusripitak proposed that Donki sell Thai fruits and OTOP products at its branches worldwide, to which it has agreed.

SPI President Vichai Kulsomphob said today (Feb 19), after his discussion with Donki founder Yasuda Takao, and CEO Yoshida Naoki, that Donki intended to invest in ASEAN countries, including Thailand.

"In Thailand, Donki has co-operated with SPI and wanted the company to be a distribution base for CLMV countries," he said. "SPI is ready to be the supplier and distributor of Donki products ".

He further explained that each branch of Don Quijote worldwide has different products, adding that some branches were megastore with a sale area of 6,000-8,000 sqm."

In Singapore alone, Donki has added seven branches within one year," he said. He said Donki currently has one branch in Thonglor under a joint venture with SPI.

"We will open the second branch at Ratchadamri in March this year, which will be three times bigger than the first branch in Thonglor. Don Quijote will hold 22 per cent of all shares."

We estimated the investment cost of a new branch with 5,000-6,000 sqm of space at Bt500 million (S$22 million), totalling up to Bt1.2 billion for ten outlets".

SPI President Vichai Kulsomphob. PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

He added that SPI was well-prepared in tackling the economic slowdown and the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Our company has low debt, we will take advantage of the economic slowdown to improve our machinery, invest in logistics, and brainstorm staff on ways to boost sales," Vichai said.

More about
Thailand Japan retail Business

TRENDING

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting &#039;deeply disappointing&#039; and a &#039;betrayal&#039;, says Singapore Chinese Chamber president
Leak of minister's comments 'a breach of trust': SCCCI chief
Crazy Rich Asians&#039; Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu made $830 as a stripper
Ella Chen shows off unorthodox workout routine while watching K-drama Crash Landing On You
Ella Chen shows off unorthodox workout routine while watching K-drama Crash Landing On You
TVB actor Benz Hui finds home in Yishun: &#039;I don&#039;t want to leave&#039;
TVB actor Benz Hui finds home in Yishun: 'I don't want to leave'
Use this website to look for clinics that charge just $10 for those with flu symptoms
Use this website to look for clinics that charge just $10 for those with flu symptoms
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and Oon Shu An fight over obesity
Catfight! Claws out as Xiaxue and Oon Shu An fight over obesity
BMTC cookhouse&#039;s Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
BMTC cookhouse's Western Wednesday special sparks delicious Facebook comments
I&#039;ve had a &#039;chou chou&#039; for 21 years and I&#039;m not ashamed to admit it
I've had a 'chou chou' for 21 years and I'm not ashamed to admit it
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient; 5 more patients discharged
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including 1 first warded as dengue patient
This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace
How to protect yourself from coronavirus transmissions in the workplace

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Speed science: The risks of swiftly spreading coronavirus research
Speed science: The risks of swiftly spreading coronavirus research
China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over &#039;racist&#039; headline
China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over 'racist' headline
Coronavirus: Business slowdown in Johor due to drop in Singapore visitors
Coronavirus: Business slowdown in Johor due to drop in Singapore visitors
2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows
2 passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die as public criticism grows

Budget 2020

3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
3 ways Budget 2020 is different (and similar) to Budget 2019
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
Singapore to have 28,000 EV charging stations by 2030
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology
4 things I like about Budget 2020
4 things I like about Budget 2020

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Final Destination 2: Why having a water bottle in your car can kill
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'

Home Works

9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES