Don't consume fish, mussels from Jakarta Bay because of toxic compounds in waters: Expert

Workers gather mussels from a boat at Cilincing along the Jakarta coastline.

JAKARTA - Eating fish and mussels from Jakarta Bay is dangerous because of toxic and hazardous compounds (B3) that damage fish organs and paralyse mussels, an expert has said.

A professor at Bogor Agricultural University's faculty of maritime affairs and fisheries, Prof Etty Riani, told reporters on Thursday (Feb 21) that the quality of fish depended on the quality of the environment.

"People who consume fish from Jakarta Bay are susceptible to cancer and degenerative diseases like kidney failure," she said.

In a polluted environment, fish are prone to contamination from hazardous compounds, such as metal compounds that can damage fish tissues, carcinogens and mutagens.

Prof Etty explained that metal compounds enter the body of a fish through its skin pores, gills or when it is eating. The compounds then accumulate in the organs.

The Citarum River and Jakarta Bay are among the most polluted river or coastal areas, she said.

Hazardous compounds have been found in barracuda, pepetek, sokang, beloso and mussels from Jakarta Bay.

Mussels that are contaminated by hazardous compounds become bubbly in shape instead of flat, which indicates unsafe meat.

In comparison, Prof Etty said that although fish in the Thousand Islands to the north of Jakarta's coast were also contaminated by metal compounds, the amount was much lower, making fish there relatively safe for consumption.

"All this time, B3 examinations on exported fish have been conducted, but I haven't heard of (B3 examinations) on fish for local consumption," Prof Etty said.