Dozens in Hong Kong fall victim to shady online accounts selling fake luxury goods

Victims said the social media accounts they bought goods on looked authentic.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Victor Ting
South China Morning Post

Online scammers have defrauded at least 45 Hongkongers, selling them fake luxury handbags and shoes since August last year, with some using aggressive and sophisticated tactics such as seemingly authentic social media profiles as well as exploiting the city's ongoing civil unrest as an excuse to avoid in-person delivery of dodgy products, according to a group of victims.

In a joint press conference on Sunday, the victims said they were scammed between August and December last year, and had lost sums ranging from HK$2,800 (S$490) to HK$64,200.

A victim, who called herself "A", said a pair of Gucci shoes costing HK$4,200 caught her eye after she spotted attractive discounts on an Instagram account in late November.

"The account user then began to badger me to pay the money in full," she said. "I asked to meet up for the product exchange, but he said, 'Sorry, our staff member has resigned because of the street protests'."

She added: "What I got was a misshapen pair of shoes with fake leather."

Another victim said she has been shopping online for six to seven years, and had thoroughly checked the Instagram account, which looked "very real".

"It has a large number of followers, approaching 20,000," she said.

"It even has regular stories that contain videos taken abroad, such as showcasing life in European cities, or crowded shopping scenes in European malls and outlets."

She paid HK$18,500 for a fake Chanel handbag.

Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan Siu-kin, who has been helping the victims, said the fraudsters had upped their game.

"Apart from setting up fake addresses and phone numbers, they have also created fake Instagram profiles and use scare tactics to coerce victims to hand over the full sum," he said.

Wan accused police and customs of taking a cavalier attitude to the problem. He said of 13 victims who complained to police and customs, only one was assured by officers that an official case would be opened or had a verbal statement taken.

Danny Siu Wai-chung, deputy spokesman on economic affairs for the pro-establishment Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, agreed that scammers' online tactics had evolved. He urged the public to stay vigilant and not to transfer money if they had doubts about the identity of the seller.

In 2018, the Consumer Council received almost 5,000 complaints related to online shopping, a 26 per cent rise from the previous year. For the first 10 months of last year, more than 3,700 cases were reported, an 11 per cent fall on the same period in 2018.

For the first 11 months of last year, the watchdog received 809 complaints related to clothing and apparel, a 17 per cent decrease year on year.

A police spokesman said the force took the complaints seriously, and advised the public to only use trusted platforms for transactions, and insist on receiving and inspecting goods in person.

A spokeswoman for the Customs and Excise Department said the agency had increased manpower on conducting online checks since 2014, and from 2017, had used big data to analyse online platforms.

She added that under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance vendors may not use false descriptions on goods or services. Offenders are liable to a maximum punishment of a HK$50,000 fine and five years' imprisonment.

Customs investigated and solved 158 cases of violating the ordinance from January to September last year, and 215 such cases in 2018.

Hong Kong has been rocked by anti-government protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, since last June.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong scams Online Shopping crime luxury brands Social media

TRENDING

Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Taiwanese actor Ming Dao&#039;s brother suspected of killing wife and child in grisly murder-suicide
Taiwanese actor Ming Dao's brother suspected of killing wife and child in grisly murder-suicide
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Senior cop demoted, dismissed for sexually exploiting women in custody
Senior cop demoted, dismissed for sexually exploiting women in custody
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated
Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated
Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore
Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less
KFC Taiwan drops Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers - we make our own to see if it&#039;s worth $10 and 645 calories
We make our own KFC x Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers to see if it's worth $10 and 645 calories

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist

SERVICES