Dozens in Hong Kong fall victim to shady online accounts selling fake luxury goods

Online scammers have defrauded at least 45 Hongkongers, selling them fake luxury handbags and shoes since August last year, with some using aggressive and sophisticated tactics such as seemingly authentic social media profiles as well as exploiting the city's ongoing civil unrest as an excuse to avoid in-person delivery of dodgy products, according to a group of victims.

In a joint press conference on Sunday, the victims said they were scammed between August and December last year, and had lost sums ranging from HK$2,800 (S$490) to HK$64,200.

A victim, who called herself "A", said a pair of Gucci shoes costing HK$4,200 caught her eye after she spotted attractive discounts on an Instagram account in late November.

"The account user then began to badger me to pay the money in full," she said. "I asked to meet up for the product exchange, but he said, 'Sorry, our staff member has resigned because of the street protests'."

She added: "What I got was a misshapen pair of shoes with fake leather."

Another victim said she has been shopping online for six to seven years, and had thoroughly checked the Instagram account, which looked "very real".

"It has a large number of followers, approaching 20,000," she said.

"It even has regular stories that contain videos taken abroad, such as showcasing life in European cities, or crowded shopping scenes in European malls and outlets."

She paid HK$18,500 for a fake Chanel handbag.

Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan Siu-kin, who has been helping the victims, said the fraudsters had upped their game.