Drama after man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff in Thailand

A pregnant woman survived being pushed off a 34m cliff in Thailand's Pha Taem National Park.

The 32-year-old woman Wang Nan, from China's Jiangsu province, received an unpleasant phone call from her mother-in-law.

This was after Wang's husband was arrested after the police suspected him of having attempted to murder her.

"You are not dead, so why did you make a police report?" the mother-in-law was reported to have said.

Wang claimed that her mother-in-law wanted her to lie to the police in a bid to secure her 33-year-old son Yu Xiaodong's release.

It was earlier reported that Yu lured his wife away to a secluded spot to look at cliff murals but pushed her off the edge on June 9.

Chief of the Khong Chiam police station Pol Col Chanchai Innara said Wang had tumbled off the cliff but her fall was broken by trees.

She suffered fractures but her three-month-old foetus survived.