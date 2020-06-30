Dramatic video of Thai fishermen rescuing whale sharks goes viral

Impressive, heart-warming video footage of fishermen rescuing three whale sharks trapped in a net has gone viral since yesterday (June 28).

The story and video were carried by a Facebook page called "ReReef" that is dedicated to empowering people to rejuvenate the country's marine ecosystem.

On seeing the three sharks trapped in a fishing net seven nautical miles from the east coast of Krabi's Koh Rok Island, a crew from the Chokprapaporn ship dived in for the rescue.

The crew said whale sharks have been visiting the area more often lately. The animals are on the list of endangered marine species.