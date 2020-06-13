Driver escapes vehicle minutes before train crash in Indonesia

A motorist was able to get out his vehicle minutes before it was hit by a train in Sumbermulyo village, Jombang regency, East Java, on Friday.

The driver, identified as AM, 46, was driving through an ungated railway crossing when his car suddenly stalled. In the meantime, the KA Ranggajati train from Surabaya was approaching the crossing.

AM was able to escape his car before the train hit his vehicle.

According to a statement from state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia's (KAI) operational region (DAOP) VII in Madiun, the accident occurred at 10:26 a.m.

"The driver was coming from the north and heading south, crossing the train track without looking left or right. The train had blown its horn but was ignored by the driver. The train only brushed the car," PT KAI DAOP VII spokesperson Ixfan Hendriwintoko said as quoted by kompas.com.

Jombang Police traffic unit head Adj. Comr. Risky Fardian Caropeboka said there were no casualties in the incident.

"We suspect the accident occurred due to the driver's carelessness," Risky said.

The KA Ranggajati experienced a 14-minute delay due to the accident, as the locomotive needed to be repaired before continuing its journey.