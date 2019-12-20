Driver in Hong Kong bus crash that killed 6 suspected of 'not paying attention', sources say

The bus driver involved in a crash that killed six passengers and injured 39 others in northern Hong Kong was suspected of not paying attention at the time of the accident, a source close to the investigation said on Thursday.

Before lunchtime, the 56-year-old was still in custody, having been arrested for causing death by dangerous driving on Wednesday, as it emerged he had driven three different routes that day.

The man was likely to be suspended from driving while police investigated the cause of the incident on Fanling Highway near Tsung Pak Long in Sheung Shui at about 4.15pm on Wednesday.

According to police, the double-decker had been in the slow lane but veered into the roadside barrier on the left before hitting a tree. Part of its roof was ripped open and two passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

Sources close to the investigation said the driver had been assigned to three bus routes per day, including the 978 and 373, over the past two years, the third a short route within Sheung Shui district. The 978 and 373 go from northern Hong Kong to Wan Chai and Central, respectively.

The driver was on route 978, taking his last scheduled trip of the day, when the crash happened. KMB said he had been with the company for 18 years and had just returned for duty after a day off on Tuesday.

A source said the driver was believed to have been inattentive at the time of the crash, but dismissed online speculation the man was speaking on a phone, dozing or bending over to retrieve a dropped water bottle at the time.

Another source said it was possible the driver could be arrested for further offences. He said it was too early to tell whether he would be charged with manslaughter, as officers were still investigating.

Kwok Chi-shing, chairman of the Hong Kong Franchised Bus Employees General Union, said making drivers cover different routes throughout the day was unsafe.

"Because it makes them nervous. They may get confused with the road conditions and the bus stops when handling different routes," he said.

Kwok also accused KMB of not giving drivers proper training on new routes, as required by the government.

"The requirement is that the driver must drive at least a full round of the new route as an internship. But in reality, it doesn't happen to most drivers because KMB wants to save costs."

He said drivers were previously responsible for just one route, but "since 2015, with a change of management, drivers were required to handle more routes".

In response to inquiries from the Post, a spokeswoman for KMB said the driver had two years of experience on route 978 and had handled the scheduled routes for a while.

"The driver passed the training requirements, he has sufficient road experience," she said.

The company denied accusations it arranged more than three routes for employees to drive daily.

"Drivers at KMB run no more than three bus routes daily," she said.