Drought disasters in 20 provinces, 116 districts in Thailand

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network

Drought disasters were declared in 116 districts across the country between October 17 and February 6, legally obliging the government's assistance, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Thursday (February 6).

The disaster areas were in 20 provinces - Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Chachoengsao.

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre has instructed every province to use several means to prevent and respond to severe drought, including water survey and water-consumption management.

More about
Thailand Droughts Natural Disasters

TRENDING

NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
4 of 6 places visited by Chinese tour group linked to local coronavirus transmissions closed
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Coronavirus: 5 Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Japan
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Novel coronavirus kills Chinese doctor who first warned of it
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline

SERVICES