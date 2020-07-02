Drought disasters in 20 provinces, 116 districts in Thailand

Drought disasters were declared in 116 districts across the country between October 17 and February 6, legally obliging the government's assistance, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Thursday (February 6).

The disaster areas were in 20 provinces - Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Chachoengsao.

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre has instructed every province to use several means to prevent and respond to severe drought, including water survey and water-consumption management.