Drug addict son kills father in fit of rage in Thailand

A drug addict in Uttaradit province was caught soon after he slashed his father to death on Monday night (Nov 9). The motive of this gruesome murder was a quarrel.

On Tuesday, Charim sub-district’s acting mayor Rachan Mahawan said he learned of the case on Monday night and arrived at the scene with police officers.

The father, Jamrong Teekawong, 54, had been killed in his house in Tha Pla’s Charim sub-district. The blood-covered body’s position showed that he had been made to kneel, while his face, hands and the back of his head were covered with slash wounds.

Initial investigation showed that just two people lived in this house: the dead man and his 20-year-old son Chakrit.

Neighbours said the two had been caught in a quarrel before it came to a tragic end.

The son apparently first went into hiding before surrendering to the village chief. Chakrit later confessed that he killed his father with a 20-inch knife.

Rachan said the young man was a drug addict and often fought with his father, who wanted him to