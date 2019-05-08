Drug suspect gets married under police detention in East Java

A man identified as Egy Pramono, 22, who was being detained on drug charges by the Blitar Police in East Java, got married to his fiancee Wahyu Dwi Nuryani, 19, in the station on Friday.

The wedding ceremony was held in the police station's exercise room with a few relatives of the groom and bride as guests. An officer from the Kanigoro district religious affairs office officiated the marriage.

Witnessing the union were Blitar Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Adewira Negara Siregar and drug unit chief Adj. Comr. Imron. The ceremony ran smoothly although sometimes shouts from the groom's fellow detainees could be heard.

"I accept the marriage to Wahyu Dwi Nuryani with a dowry of Rp 200,000 (S$19.06) in cash," the groom said as his wedding oath.

After the wedding Egy, who is also known as Monot, hugged his father Muhani in tears.

He then approached his bride and hugged her before she left with their families.

Monot, a fried rice seller, was arrested near his stall in Lodoyo on March 26. The resident of Glondong subdistrict, Kanigoro district, was allegedly found carrying trihexyphenidyl, locally known as Double L pills, Imron said. The drug, which is used to treat Parkinson's disease and depression, is euphorigenic and can be addictive.

Monot has been charged under Article 197 and/or Article 196 of Law No 36/2009 on health, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years' imprisonment.

The bride said she was happy and sad at the same time because she could not yet live together with her new husband. "I just let it flow," she said while wiping her tears.

Adewira said the country's law only permits detainees to get married at police stations.

"Their families asked for the marriage to be held there because the wedding date had been settled long before," he said.