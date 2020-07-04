Drunk Thai soldier shoots policeman as he tries to pull him out of flipped car

A police officer was shot three times in the chest and twice in the arm as he tried to pull an inebriated soldier out of a flipped over car in Chonburi’s Sattahip on Friday (July 3). The drunk soldier also fired at and injured a bystander.

Plutaluang Police Station learned of the incident at 2am and showed to up find Rit-rong Yasawut, 33, fatally injured, with inebriated Sergeant Jirat Katanyoo, 23, lying next to him.

Also nearby was bystander Adun Chansaeng, 50, nursing a gun wound on his right arm, and the soldier’s girlfriend Sutthina Wuttichai, 23.

She told police that Jirat was drunk before driving, which resulted in the car flipping. Rit-rong then showed up to try and rescue him, but Jirat began firing at him.

The police officer succumbed to his injuries at Somdej Phranangchaosirikit Hospital, where the other two were also taken for treatment.

Police believe Jirat may have drunk so much that he started hallucinating that the rescuer was coming to attack him. Regardless, Jirat has been charged of murder.