Drunk trigger-happy Phuket police officer injures noodle vendor

A brawl among drunks in Phuket became dangerous when one of them decided to shoot in the air but ended up injuring a noodle vendor nearby.

At 5.45am on Tuesday, a police officer who was drinking at a pub in Soi Bangla reportedly had an argument with some foreign patrons and decided to step outside and shoot in the air to threaten the foreigners.

However, the gunshots hit noodle vendor Arun Thongplub, 25, in the right armpit and back.

He has been taken to Patong hospital for treatment.

When police arrived, they found the drunken gunman waiting nearby. He was arrested and taken to Patong Police Station. Police said the man was too drunk and incomprehensible as of press time.