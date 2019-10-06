Drunk woman in Thailand arrested for stabbing husband to death in a quarrel

A drunk wife was arrested on Sunday night after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death during a dispute, while drinking with him in the evening, police said.

When police came to the rented house in Phayao's Chiang Kham district, Ussanee Jaipern, 53, was still drunk.

She allegedly told police that she had stabbed Somboon Sa-ingkaew, 57, in his neck and body following an argument as they drank together.

Somboon's sister, Pimpika Sa-ingkaew, 53, called police after she found her brother severely injured on his bed. He died shortly after.

Pimpika told police that the couple were construction workers and drank together every evening, leading to drunk quarrels.

Pimpika said when she saw her brother quarrelling with Ussanee, she led him to his bed but his wife followed to continue the quarrel.

Pimpika said when she noticed the quarrel had suddenly turned quiet, she went to check and found her brother barely breathing and with stab wounds to his neck and chest, and he stopped breathing shortly afterward.

