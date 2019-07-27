Dry season turns Indonesia's Ciliwung River black and smelly

Rows of illegal settlements stand along the Ciliwung riverbank in Manggarai, South Jakarta.

Residents of Jatipulo subdistrict in Palmerah, West Jakarta have complained about the putrid smell and the blackish colour of the Ciliwung River in the area.

"The stench today was particularly bad because of the waste that had clogged the flow of the river," local resident Sumiarti said as reported by Antara news agency on Friday.

The pungent aroma from the river usually intensifies when the volume of water depletes during the dry season.

"At the moment, the smell isn't that bad. The aroma gets more severe during long droughts," she added.