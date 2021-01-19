Dugong found disembowelled off Krabi islands

The disembowelled carcass of a dugong was found floating in the sea near the twin islands of Ko Lao Ka in Krabi province, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s Facebook page, the dead dugong was discovered on Sunday by a travel boat operator, who informed officials of Than Bok Khorani national park.

The carcass was retrieved from the sea and taken to a research centre in Trang for post-mortem examination. Dugongs are an endangered species, with only around 200 thought to remain in Thai waters.