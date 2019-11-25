Duo trapped in Hong Kong university slam police for depriving them of vote

Two men inside a Hong Kong university besieged by police after intense clashes have lashed out at the force, accusing it of depriving them of their right to vote in the city's district council elections.

The duo urged police to end their siege and for Polytechnic University to take more steps to help the estimated 30 people still remaining on campus, many of whom they said were showing mental health problems and an inability to speak.

At least five left the campus on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday. Some of those still inside had reportedly resorted to self-harm.

"They are starting to feel reluctant to see others," a 20-year-old in a mask who identified himself as Ah Cheung said, confirming previous accounts by legislators, lawyers and social workers.

"Despite their poor health, they refuse to eat. Sometimes, they can't even say a complete sentence."

Cheung has not left the campus since November 17, the day police surrounded the institution and barred any frontline radicals from leaving after one of the most intense and fiery battles in more than five months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The scenes around the PolyU campus earlier this week have resembled a war zone, before a police siege led to bitter stalemate. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The demonstrations were triggered by opposition to a shelved extradition bill that would have allowed the transfer of suspects to mainland China.

It meant Cheung, and many others, were unable to cast their votes during Sunday's district council elections, which had attracted a record turnout for any poll in Hong Kong's history with five hours still to go before the polls closed.

"For the dozens of us remaining here, we want to go out there and vote," Cheung said.

Police had forbidden anyone over 18 years of age to leave without facing arrest for suspected rioting offences, a move Cheung and those who remained regarded as an abuse of process.