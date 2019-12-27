Durian garden seeks to become Batam's new tourism icon

Tourists seeking to visit the city of Batam in Riau Islands now have a new destination to explore.

Fans of durian will especially enjoy going to the 18-hectare Citra Kebun Wisata (Citra Tourist Garden), which hosts more than 1,000 durian trees of various varieties, including musang king, ang he, jantung and kampung.

Other than durian, the garden is also home to guava, watermelon and cucumber trees.

After paying the entrance fee of Rp 15,000 (S$1.50) per adult and Rp 10,000 per child, tourists are allowed to freely explore the area.

However those wanting to eat the fruits must pay extra depending on the type of fruit and amount. The musang king durian, for instance, is still known as the most expensive durian, with a price per kilogram between Rp 200,000 and Rp 300,000. Each durian fruit can reach up to 3 kilograms.

Citra Kebun Wisata manager Nina Sofiana recently told The Jakarta Post that the main target market for this destination was tourists from Singapore and Malaysia who enjoy durian but have never seen the actual trees.

"We co-operate with several tour and travel companies in Batam to promote this place and lure them here. Outside of domestic tourists, we are aiming to attract 10,000 foreign tourists from Singapore and Malaysia per month," said Nina.

The garden was soft launched in Dec. 7 and is expected to hold a grand opening event in 2020 while the management prepares more facilities, including villas and cottages to accommodate tourists who want to spend the night, as well as facilities to support outdoor activities.

"This is the first tourist garden concept in Batam. Hopefully it can become one of the city's favourite tourist destinations," said Nina.

The 18-hectare area was previously earmarked for a factory. However, as durian trees had already been planted on most of the land years ago, the new owner decided to turn it into a tourist garden.