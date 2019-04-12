Dutch motorist becomes first fatality of Songkran

A Dutch tourist was killed when his car hit the rear of a trailer truck in Kanchanaburi early Thursday, police said.

Officials said Roi Fanh Veeland (not official spelling) became the first casualty of Kanchanaburi's road-accident monitoring period during the Songkran holidays, called the "Seven Dangerous Days" of Songkran.

Police said the accident happened at an intersection on the Tha Muang-Kanchanaburi road in Moo 9 village in Tambon Wang Sala of Tha Muang district at 3am.

Police said the Dutch tourist's car hit the rear of the trailer truck that was about to clear the intersection. The impact broke his neck, legs and several ribs.

Police said Veeland entered Thailand on April 9 and he rented a house in Tambon Tha Lor in Tha Muang.

Police said the traffic lights at the intersection were in the warning flashing orange mode. The Dutch man was apparently driving at a fast speed and did not notice the rear of the truck.

