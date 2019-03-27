Duterte on 74th birthday: I just want to stay at home and sleep

MANILA, Philippines - President Rodrigo Duterte does not want any fanfare on his 74th birthday on Thursday, March 28.

He said he would just want to spend it at home sleeping.

"I really do not want to celebrate. I just want to stay at home and sleep, and if there is somebody welcome to me, it's my children and grandchildren," he said in a speech during the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) in South Cotabato.

In his previous birthdays, the President just stayed at his home in Davao City with his family.

In 2017, he marked his first birthday as President in Davao City.

On the eve of his birthday, he met United States Ambassador Sung Kim, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.

In 2018, he also spent his birthday in his hometown city and welcomed well-wishers at home.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also sent his greetings to President Duterte in 2018 as he praised the former Davao City mayor for improving Manila-Beijing ties.