Is Duterte involved in the Philippine drug trade? Whistle-blower says yes

An anonymous whistle-blower who appeared shrouded by darkness in videos accusing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte of earning millions from a drug syndicate has stunned the nation by revealing his identity.

The hooded figure known as Bikoy on Monday unveiled himself as a bald, round-faced man with glasses, after claiming in the clips that he used to keep financial records for narcotics dealers who dealt with the Duterte family.

Peter Joemel Advincula said he was the man seen in five YouTube videos implicating the president's son and former aide as "principal" operators in the country's drug trade.

Reaction was swift from Malacanang Palace, the president's official residence. Spokesman Salvador Panelo said: "As far as we are concerned, the video is black propaganda against the government."

Advincula, who appears to be in his 30s or 40s, said he decided to surface so he could take legal action after he received death threats, and because his conscience weighed on him.

"I saw how families have been shattered because of drugs," he said.

He denied any links with the country's political opposition, but the accusations come at the height of midterm election campaigning.

Next Monday up to 61.8 million voters are set to cast ballots for thousands of local government representatives, 303 congressmen and 12 senators.

Eight of Duterte's candidates, including his former presidential aide Christopher Go, who is also accused of receiving kickbacks, are likely to emerge winners.

Nuns on Monday accompanied Advincula to the headquarters of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, a nationwide lawyers' group, for a press conference at which he claimed to be Bikoy.

"I am here to ask for legal assistance so I can file a case against those in the drug syndicate," Advincula said, claiming he wanted to make amends for past wrongdoing.

The five videos were uploaded days apart to YouTube starting from March 31. Bikoy told viewers the drug money collected by the syndicate had been sent to its "financial controller" in Hong Kong for validation.

A narrator in the clips claims the Hong Kong link was the reason Duterte had made frequent trips to the city with partner Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena and daughter Veronica.

Advincula claimed to have detailed knowledge of the financial transactions as a former member of a team that prepared a monthly record with recipients' code names and amounts received.

He claimed senior syndicate members, including Go and Duterte's son Paolo, had tattoos on their bodies of their code names.

"Part of our job was to scan the codes etched in the tattoos," the whistle-blower said. "I myself scanned the codes off the tattoo of Go."

Go, who is running for the Senate, reacted by saying Advincula should have gone to a "mental hospital" instead of the lawyers' group. He attributed the accusations to election campaigning.

"They will tar us … it's dirty. They are painting us black so they will appear white. [This is] black propaganda, malicious, election season - time to throw dirt."

Go earlier removed his shirt to show he had no tattoo. However, the fourth Bikoy video uploaded after Go showed his back contained a clip showing a tattoo peeking out of a sleeveless shirt he once wore while playing basketball.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's husband, Manases, and brother-in-law, Waldo, are also implicated in the video.

Paolo Duterte, who is running for Congress, has yet to react.

On Thursday a blogger named Rodel Jayme was arrested and charged with inciting sedition, with Philippine Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra accusing him of uploading the videos, which Jayme denies.

The videos were taken offline soon after his arrest.

Advincula said he had worked for the syndicate since 2010 but tried several years ago to go straight by turning himself in to the police, but in 2016 met Go, who pressured him into rejoining.

Justice chief Guevarra on Monday reacted to Advincula's press conference by saying: "This Peter Advincula should go to the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and file his complaint against those he implicated, if he has sufficient evidence."

Advincula appears to have a spotty past. An internet user using the name Jem Honghong posted on Facebook last year that Advincula was "an expert in scams and putting one over people".

Another, Edgar Tumangan, accused him of organising a beauty contest and leaving unpaid bills behind.

"He promised the winner so much money but did not deliver," the user said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.