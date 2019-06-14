Duterte says UN climate change deal ''favourable'' only to rich nations

MANILA, Philippines-President Rodrigo Duterte again expressed displeasure over the United Nations' (UN) climate change deal, this time calling it "favourable" only to rich nations and made poor countries look "foolish."

"The nations are not agreeing with each other regarding climate change. Some nations are just fooling us," Duterte said in his speech in General Santos City Thursday.

"I even told the president of the UN. I was very direct. I said, 'Your laws are only favourable for the rich nations. Poor nations like ours are made to look foolish'," he added.

In his speech at the Nikkei International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo last month, Duterte first slammed climate change conferences for "attaining nothing" and as a "waste of money."