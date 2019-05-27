Duterte's rape jokes meant 'to make people laugh': Presidential spokesperson

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signs the pardon for minor offenses committed by Philippine Military Academy (PMA) underclassmen during the commencement exercises of the PMA ‘Mabalasik’ Class of 2019 at Fort General Gregorio Del Pilar in Baguio City on May 26, 2019.

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's rape jokes during his speech at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 2019 graduation in Baguio City was only intended to make people laugh.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said this Monday after Duterte cracked a joke on Sunday while signing an order which pardons demerits incurred by PMA underclassmen.

Duterte, who was pretending to read a list of offences committed by cadets, joked that "rape of women of Baguio" were among the crimes committed.

"The No. 1 is for rape, the No. 2 is drugs with rape - with robbery. 'Para sa Muntinlupa ito" (They are bound for the penitentiary in Muntinlupa). Third, rape of women in Baguio - the beautiful ones. 'Sino iyan' (Who are these)?" the President said, adding that he needed "good and capable soldiers".