Earthquake death toll in Northern Philippines climbs to 11

Rescuers pull out a male survivor out of the rubbles of Chuzon supermarket.

MANILA, Philippines - Eleven fatalities have so far been reported in Pampanga on Tuesday, in the wake of Monday afternoon's magnitude 6.1 earthquake that jolted the province and other parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

"As of now… ang report mga eleven pero meron pa ring dumadating kasi ngayon lang sila nagre-report (Eleven casualties have so far been reported, but we are still receiving reports from other parts of the province)," Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda told ANC's Headstart.

Pineda, however, clarified that they have yet to issue a final report on the total number of casualties in Pampanga.

"Ngayon nagre-report yung mga bayan bayan kung ano ang nangyari sa lindol kahapon.

Hindi pa final ang report sa casualty naming (Other towns are sending reports to us regarding casualties and damage. Our report on casualtieis is not yet final)," she said.

The governor also said they will also assess the damaged houses that collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

"Kami ina-assess pa namin yung damages sa mga bahay na gumuho na kailangan nating ireplace at yung mga barangay na maliiit (We are assessing damage to houses that collapsed and need to be rebuilt, as well as small villages)," Pineda added.