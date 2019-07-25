Earthquake hits Bali during Galungan celebrations

Hindu followers perform a ritual to celebrate Galungan at Pura Jagatnatha in Denpasar, Bali.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Ni Komang Erviani
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit the resort island of Bali on Wednesday morning as Balinese Hindus were observing Galungan, a holy day celebrating the victory of dharma (virtue) over adharma (vice).

No casualties or damages were reported and the earthquake did not cause a panic, as Balinese continued to observe Galungan solemnly throughout the day.

The earthquake happened at 9.29am local time, when most people flocked to temples across the island. "I was at a temple when I felt something, like shaking. Apparently, it was an earthquake," Putu Deny, a Denpasar resident, said.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was at sea, 84 kilometres southwest of Jembrana in west Bali and 71 km deep.

The quake was felt in Denpasar, Gianyar, Tabanan, Buleleng and North Lombok as well as Banyuwangi and Jember in East Java. "No tsunami warning has been issued," the head of the BMKG's Denpasar branch, Taufik Gunawan, said in a statement.

"We urged all people to keep calm," Taufik added.

Bali Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Made Rentin said there were no reports of casualties or any damage as a result of the natural disaster.

"The Balinese are continuing to take part in Galungan prayers at their respective family temples," Rentin said.

Tourist activities and operations at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport ran as normal.

More about

Earthquakes Bali INDONESIA Festivals/Celebrations
