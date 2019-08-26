East Kalimantan governor vows to put land speculators under control following capital city transfer

Indonesia President Joko Widodo and other officials, at Bukit Soeharto, East Kalimantan province, on 7 May 2019, as he surveyed a possible site for a new Indonesian capital.
PHOTO: Indonesian Cabinet Secretary
N. Adri
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor vowed to put land speculators under control should the President pick the province as the new capital city, he said on Friday.

During a dialogue session to discuss the capital city transfer in Balikpapan on Wednesday, Isran said he would issue a gubernatorial decree followed by a regional regulation on the management of noncommercial areas. These regulations, Isran said, would manage details on land procurement.

Isran firmly stated that land speculators would not be able to do anything if the said regulations were in place, because they would make it impossible to purchase and resell land at a higher price.

"It's such a waste for this country if it does not take advantage of East Kalimantan residents' preparedness," he said.

Outside of the capital matters, Isran also said that East Kalimantan residents had contributed Rp 400 trillion (S$39.3 billion) to the nation's income through various exported commodities. Moreover, East Kalimantan people had been very welcoming to newcomers.

The governor also claimed there had been no recorded friction between the islanders and the newcomers, such as conflicts between the Dayak tribe and Madura transmigrants in West or Central Kalimantan.

Isran also added that he would coordinate with the central government as well as a team from the National Development Planning Board (Bappenas) to synchronize the central government's programs with the province's programs.

