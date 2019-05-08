Eco-friendly wedding souvenirs favoured by bridal couples in Indonesia

Several merchants at this year's Jakarta Wedding Festival were seen promoting their ecofriendly wedding souvenirs or gifts as more bridal couples are now more aware of environmental issues.

Held at the Jakarta Convention Centre in Central Jakarta from July 26 to 28, the annual festival saw around 500 wedding vendors participating, including Ken's Collections, Ellinorline Gift and Finesouvenir.

"As go-green programs are widely campaigned for in public, [bridal couples] favour their items to be ecofriendly, such as stainless straws, tote bags, drinking bottles and tumblers," said Tony Hermawan from Ken's Collections, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Carrisa from Ellinorline Gift said customers are now able to order any item that they consider ecofriendly from her company.

"They can order custom-made souvenirs that are made of ecofriendly materials," she said.

Meanwhile, Sastro from Finesouvenir, said some bridal couples had shared that they wished guests at their weddings would be more aware of environmental issues.

"We can shape the behaviour of the people, who usually use plastic straws, to start using ecofriendly ones," he said, adding that giving plants or seed plants as wedding souvenirs have also become a trend.